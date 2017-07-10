Donegal drowning victim named as Ballymahon resident

Two Lithuanian men who died at sea off Malinbeg in Co Donegal yesterday have been officially named by gardaí.

They have been named as 56-year-old Rimantis Barauskas, who lived in Oldcastle, Co Meath and 33-year-old Raimundas Jezdauskas, of Thomond Hall, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Mr Barauskas's body was found washed up on the rocks at Malinbeg around 10.30am yesterday by a local farmer who alerted the emergency services.

An air, sea and land search operation swung swiftly into action and the body of the second man was spotted by the Rescue 118 helicopter and crew from Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat retrieved the body from the sea.

Shane McCrudden, deputy officer in charge with Killybegs Coast Guard confirmed to the Longford Leader that one of the men recovered was wearing a life jacket, the other body did not have a life jacket on it when recovered.

Mr McCrudden said today that the rigid inflatable boat (RIB) washed up on rocks at Malinbeg was “similar” to one he and colleagues rescued four people from four weeks ago when it ran out of fuel close to yesterday’s location.

