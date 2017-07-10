Investigation into claims teenage boy fell on to tracks at Longford Train Station

It's still unclear this lunchtime as to the condition of a young teenage boy who allegedly fell on to railway tracks at Longford Train Station yesterday evening.

A 13-year-old boy is believed to have sustained injuries and was taken to Midoc, an out of hours GP service following the incident before being transferred to hospital.

It's not known at this stage what injuries the boy sustained.

The Leader has repeatedly attempted to make contact with local gardaí this morning over the incident while also doing likewise with Irish Rail.

As of yet, no response has been forthcoming from either.

The Garda Press Office has however confirmed that gardaí were called to an incident at Old Dublin Road, Longford 8:30pm but said no further details were available at this stage.

