Longford link to Donegal boating tragedy

It's being reported this morning that one of two men killed in a boating tragedy in Donegal at the weekend had been residing in Longford.

The bodies of the Lithuanian nationals were recovered yesterday following a search off the coast of Glencolmcille in the west of Co Donegal.

The Irish Independent this morning reported that one of the men, who has yet to be named, was from the Longford area.

His 56-year-old companion reportedly lived in the Oldcastle area of Co Meath.

It's reported the two men got into difficulty after the two men set sail from Teelin Pier on Saturday.

The alarm was raised by locals after the two men did not return to the pier with one of the men's bodies being recovered from Malinbeg around 10.30am yesterday.

The second man's body was reportedly recovered later that day by the crew of Bundoran lifeboat.

It has also been reported that the men were rescued from the same area just four weeks ago.

The Garda Press Office has, meanwhile, informed the Longford Leader this morning that no details concerning the identities of the two men have been released at this stage.

For more on this story, see this week's Longford Leader.