Longford schools to reap rewards of SNA increases

The Government has given the go ahead to reinforce Longford's allocation of special needs assistants ahead of the new school year.

In total, approximately 111 full time SNAs will be allocated to first, second level and special schools in Longford from September.

The figure represents an increase of six compared to the same period last year.

Local Fine Gael Deputy, Peter Burke said the announcement underlined the Government's commitment to ensure that all children with special educational needs can maximise their potential.

"SNAs play a hugely important role for children who need extra help and in many cases, allow students to access mainstream school where otherwise it would not be possible," he said.

His government colleague and constituency counterpart, Independent Alliance TD Kevin 'Boxer' Moran said the decision was made to ensure those children who require SNA support are suitably accommodated.

"This will ensure that children with special educational needs may be enrolled and take up their places in September," he commented.

For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.