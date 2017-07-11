Recognition for Longford schools

Tánaiste and Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald TD, today announced the primary schools in Longford that have received a Science Foundation Ireland Discover Science and Maths Award.

The programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students and teachers.

The recipient schools from Longford are St Matthew's National School; Melview National School; Abbeylara National School; St Michael's Boys' National School; Fermoyle Mixed National School; Scoil Bhríde Glen; and St. John’s National School.

The awards recognise the achievements of children and teachers in the application of STEM in their classrooms.

To qualify, schools are required to keep a log of STEM activities that they have undertaken throughout the academic year and which involved the whole school.

Schools are awarded credit for visiting Discover Science Centres, carrying out their own experiments, using digital technology and maths, going on STEM-related field trips, hosting visits from scientists and engineers, and holding a science open day in the school

The Tánaiste has said that she is “confident these students will lead the way and continue to make us proud in the future”.

“STEM skills are crucial to the success of our economy and the betterment of society,” she said of the awards to the Longford schools.

For more information about the Discover Science and Maths Awards and the DPSM programme, please visit www.primaryscience.ie.