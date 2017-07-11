Longford woman hits out at Canadian Prime Minister's visit as CETA concerns rumble on

In advance of the visit of Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, a unique coalition met on Monday to outline their sectoral and shared concerns about CETA - the proposed EU-Canadian Comprehensive and Economic Trade Agreement, and to call for rejection of the deal by the Irish Government.

“This visit is another own Goal by PM Trudeau – as his visit finally shines a media spotlight on this awful deal, and it is key the media pick up the concerns on it in the public interest before it is too late,” said Legan woman, Anna Kavanagh, of the Stop CETA Alliance.

She added, “The visit is part of an orchestration of publicity and support for this controversial deal in advance of a vote by Dáil Eireann to ratify the agreement.”