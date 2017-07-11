Ballinalee native in health and safety honour

Ballinalee native Martina Harte received her NISO (National Irish Safety Organisation) Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety from Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran (Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and Athlone) and Mr Harry Galvin (NISO President), following a ceremony in the Prince of Wales Hotel, Athlone recently.

Twenty four participants successfully completed the 14 week course in AIT between February and May of this year.

The next round of this NISO course begins on the 18th of September in AIT.

For further information contact the Lifelong Learning Dept., AIT at 090-6483050 or the AIT website www.ait.ie.

Each year, a significant number of these students continue their studies in AIT on the two year part-time (level 7) BSc in Environmental Health and Safety Management degree course and qualify subsequently to work as Safety / Environmental Safety officers.

For further information or admission to this course contact AIT Life and Physical Sciences office at (090) 6471828 or (090) 6468144 or the admissions office at (090) 6468131.