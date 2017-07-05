Top class Longford Show hailed as one of the best on record

Last weekend’s Co Longford Show & Country Fair was the best show in years, writes Aisling Kiernan.

The atmosphere was electric and the crowds came from all over the country to the lands of the Plunkett family at Lisnamuck last Sunday.

“We are absolutely delighted with how things went,” secretary, Bernie Whyte told the Leader.

“It was probably one of the most successful shows ever held in Longford.”

And brilliant it surely was; the rain held off and the warm temperatures meant that families were able to see some of the best breeds of cattle in Ireland - including Hamish and Henry the Highland Cattle pictured above with Michelle Shaughnessy - and stroll among the many stalls and stands to the backdrop of live music from local musicians.

“It has been absolutely fantastic,” Ms Whyte continued.

“This year’s show turned out to be everything that the committee dreamed of.

“Certainly it was the best show in all the years that I have been involved and that is a long number of years,” she laughed.