Mullahoran community pay tribute to Fr Owen Devaney

Mullahoran parish priest Fr Owen Devaney celebrated the Golden Jubilee of his ordination on Sunday, June 18.

Bishop of Ardagh & Clonmacnois Francis Duffy, was chief celebrant at a Mass of thanksgiving in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran, assisted by Fr Owen, Fr Eamon Lynch, Fr Nigel Charles and Fr Merlyn Kenny.

During the ceremony representatives of Fr Owen’s family and the Pastoral Council were among those who offered prayers and readings and carried gifts.

In keeping with the parish theme the combined choir gave outstanding renderings assisted by guest musicians and a spectacular pageant, by the local schoolchildren, all contributed to the spirit of the occasion. A commemorative Mass booklet was also distributed.

A social evening followed during which Madeline Brennan, Pastoral Council Chairperson and Tom Tierney, Pastoral Council member, made a presentation to Fr Owen, which included a collage of photographs representing his 26 years in the parish.

Madeline Brennan spoke of Fr Owen’s contribution to the parish where he is greatly revered and said it was a privilege to be celebrating with him on this auspicious occasion.

Fidelma McGahern, principal, spoke on behalf of the local school where Fr Owen is a constant in all faith matters.

Fr Owen’s nephew John Devaney represented the family and gave some insight into his family to whom he is deeply attached.

Seamus Boylan who went to college with Fr Owen in St Mel’s told some tales from school but expressed regret that neither he nor Fr Owen excelled at football which was the main pastime at the college.

Fr Owen replied in his usual jaunty manner and addressed not only his parishioners but his family, those from his native Killoe and former parish of Rathowen, thanking all for their attendance and good wishes.

The evening ended with a traditional music session by the local youth comhaltas group and dancers, followed by an adult session including Fr Owen on accordion.