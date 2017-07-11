Down Memory Lane in Longford: Bertie's first broken promise

We should hardly be surprised that the pre-election promises are already melting away like snow in the sunshine.

For Longford and Roscommon people in particular the promise made quite definitely by Bertie Ahern before the general election to appoint Albert Reynolds as some sort of special peace envoy in relation to the so-called Northern Ireland problem was one of the more significant events prior to the election. Now with the ink scarcely dry on the election results we learn that Bertie Ahern has no notion of making any such appointment.