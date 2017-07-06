All roads lead to Vatican for Longford councillor

Cllr Seamus Butler (FF) has been invited by the Irish Bishop’s Conference to participate in a discussion on the EU at a catholic bishops conference in Rome next October.

The Pope will also take part in the meeting which is being promoted by the Commission of EU Bishops Conferences (Comece) and the Holy See to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome.

Speaking about the event during last week’s Longford Municipal District AGM at Arás an Chontae, the newly elected Leas Cathaoirleach for the district said it would be an honour for him to attend the conference.

He also pointed out that he had never been to Rome city and was looking forward to the experience.

The Bishop of Down and Connor, Noel Treanor rang me about four weeks ago and said that it was the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome and an EU conference would take place in conjunction with that.

“He invited me on behalf of the Irish Bishop’s Conference to participate in that conference and I said that I would be honoured,” Cllr Butler said.

The event is being held in conjunction with catholic bishops conferences across the EU all of which have a mission to the EU this year.

The event will be held from October 27-29 and centres on the theme ‘Re-thinking Europe’.

“The conference will examine aspects like migrants coming into EU countries and BREXIT, etc and it really is a great honour to be going,” Cllr Butler continued.

“I have never been to Rome city; I have been to Milan and Florence so I’m looking forward to seeing the city.”

Cllr Butler will arrive on the Friday when participants will be broken up into panels; that will be followed by discussions which will then lead to the main debate as the weekend unfolds.

“Pope Francis will sit in on the conference and then on the Sunday morning he will say Mass for all those present,” added Cllr Butler.

“It is an opportunity for me to represent Longford and indeed the great midlands region and it is something that I am really looking forward to.”