Longford Show proves a huge success

Organisers of Longford Show & Country Fair 2017 are also fairly confident that every county in Ireland was represented at the Dog Show where there was everything from dalmations and Wolfhounds to poodles and terriers strutting their stuff!

The special exhibition of Henry and Hamish the Highland cattle who are making waves at agricultural shows across Ireland proved to be a great source of enjoyment for everyone, and the children loved them.

“The location here in Lisnamuck is absolutely superb for the show,” Ms Whyte continued, before pointing out that when she went for a walk about earlier, the wonderful atmosphere was first to strike her.

“The atmosphere is fantastic; people are enjoying themselves with many asking themselves why have they not been at this show before?

“There is so much to see and do and it really is an absolutely fantastic day for everybody.”

And the best part, everything that shines brightly in Co Longford was showcased on the day and given the crowds that gathered to sample it all, it looks very likely that Longford will be right up there with the very best of the country’s agriculture shows if this year is anything to go by. Longford Abú.