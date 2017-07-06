Longford dwellings to feature at Leinster Property Auction

The Leinster Property Auction will hold their summer property auction on July 20 in The Clarion Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin.

The auction will offer a wide range of properties from across the province and the auction team are advising buyers to act now to secure their properties of interest.

The average price of a house is set to increase significantly by the end of 2018, first jumping 10pc this year, and rising by another 8pc next year.

With property price increasing in most areas, The Leinster Property Auction say now is an excellent time to purchase.

Patrick Folan of The Leinster Property Auction noted: “one of the key challenges continuing to face the property market has been the housing supply shortage which is particularly prevalent for family homes in the major cities and high demand areas.

“Prices are expected to continue to rise at a steady pace over the next few years and now is an excellent time for buyers considering taking the leap into the property market.”

Included in the Leinster Property auction will be a number of Longford properties, including a two-bed semi-detached bungalow in St Patrick's Court, Ballinamuck, offered at bids over €85,000 in partnership with Padraic Davis Auctioneering, Longford town.

Also up for auction is an elevated site and derelict cottage in Creevy, Granard, offered at bids over €28,000 in partnership with John Columb & Co Longford.

A three-storey building on Main Street, Longford, containing three apartments and a ground floor shop unit is also up for auction at bids over €160,000.

Please contact the auction team on 01 687 5040 to arrange viewings or indeed a free auction appraisal. Visit www.leinsterpropertyauction.ie or www.holidayhomepropertyauction.ie