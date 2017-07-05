Longford judge hits out at man with 'filthy, dirty, rotten habit'

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act had his case adjourned to allow for a Probation Report to be furnished to the court.

Séan Kemp, Room 323, Judge Darley’s B&B, Parkgate Street, Dublin 1 appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing a wallet containing €50 from a car at Hibernian Court, Longford on April 5, 2015.

He was also further charged with stealing two laptops, an iPhone 6 and €2,800 in cash at 2 Oaklands Drive, Longford on April 4, 2015.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Tom Colsh said that on the date in question, the defendant met up with another party.

The court was told that the pair subsequently entered a house at Oaklands, Longford and proceeded to steal an iPhone, laptop and nearly €3,000 in cash.

“The iPhone and laptops were later recovered during a search but the cash was never found,” the Inspector added.

The court then heard that on another date, the defendant smashed the window of a car and stole €50 from the vehicle.

This, money was never recovered either, the court was told.

The court then heard that the defendant had 58 previous convictions - 29 of which were under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act - and was currently before Longford Circuit Court on separate matters.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor, Frank Gearty said that a Probation Report in respect of his client would be furnished to Longford Circuit Court on November 14 next.

He then asked Judge Hughes to wait to determine sentencing until that report was received by the court.

“He has been making great progress in recent months which has been subject to supervision by the Probation Service,” he added.

“The Court has already given him a chance and he is engaging in a residential course as well now.”

Addressing Judge Hughes, the defendant said that he was unable to get residential help for his drug addiction until now because he was required to be taking no more than 30mg of methadone a day to gain access to a residential course.

“I was on 80 mg of methadone and bit by bit I got it down to 30 mg which is what I am on now,” he added.

“Now that I am down to that, I will get onto the residential course.”

Mr Gearty also told the court that if his client was afforded an opportunity to make amends, he would endeavour to address compensation in respect of the matters before the district court.

During his deliberations , Judge Hughes said he was faced with a dilemma.

“My problem is how to stop this man from burglary to feed his filthy, dirty, rotten habit ,” the Judge fumed.

“The people like the Hutches and the Kinahans are laughing at the likes of you Mr Kemp and you see for yourself that they never appear before the courts.

“You are an example of what drugs do to people, especially young people.”

The Judge said he would wait to see the Probation Report and allow the defendant time to get set up on the residential course before determining the matters before him.

The case was subsequently adjourned until November 14 next to allow for the Probation Report to be furnished to the courts.