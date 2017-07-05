Longford to host Sean Kelly Junior Memorial Truck Run on Saturday

It will be all hands on deck this Saturday July 8 for the Sean Kelly Junior Memorial Truck Run in aid of the Longford Scuba Divers.

Registration will be from 5pm at the Longford Scuba Divers Clubhouse and the convoy will move off shortly afterwards finishing up in the Old Forge, Killoe, where refreshments will be served.

Check out County Longford Scuba Divers on Facebook page for more details.