Fianna Fáil's Martin Mulleady set to become Longford's first citizen

Drumlish Councillor Martin Mulleady is expected to assume the mantle of Longford County Council Cathaoirleach later this afternoon (Friday).

The local building developer is due to take over from outgoing Cathaoirleach and party running mate Cllr Mick Cahill at the council's annual general meeting.

As is often the case with occasions of this sort, the venue is routinely held in the incoming cathaoirleach's home parish.

That custom looks set to continue later today as Drumlish establishment The Village Inn plays host to proceedings together with celebrations that are expected to continue long into the evening.

For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.