EXCLUSIVE: Longford set for major jobs boost

A major international manufacturer is to create more than 100 jobs at Longford's Cameron site, the Leader can exclusively reveal.

Talks involving government officials, the IDA and Enterprise Ireland with a view to replacing the 170 jobs lost at the oil and gas provider have been ongoing for several months.

A breakthrough in those discussions, the Leader understands, was successfully brokered in recent days with a large scale British based multinational.

Formal contracts have still to be signed off on, however the announcement of at least 100 start up jobs with the possibility of that figure growing to around 220 over the next number of years is imminent.

The finer points of the agreement will see the company take over the running of the Cameron site with the manufacturer leasing back part of the premises.

That deal will also ensure the retention of Cameron's estimated 50 research and development jobs at the site.

It's understood Minister of State for the OPW Kevin Boxer Moran has been kept fully briefed of the latest developments at the Aughafad site.

When contacted by longfordleader.ie this morning, Mr Moran said he was aware of the speculation but said he was not in a position to comment at this juncture.

A meeting involving Enterprise Minister Frances Fitzgerald, Longford Fine Gael general election candidate Cllr Micheál Carrigy and local TD Peter Burke was likewise held in the Dáil yesterday.

Cllr Carrigy was equally coy when pressed by the Leader, saying however there were a "few positive things" going on behind the scenes concerning Longford's economic prospects.

Details of the impending announcement come almost nine months after Cameron revealed its decision to close with the loss of 170 jobs.

The decision was one senior bosses had blamed on downturns affecting the world's oil and gas markets.

It's now envisaged the looming confirmation of a replacement multinational to set up operations there will all but offset those losses over the weeks and months ahead.

