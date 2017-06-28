Fianna Fáil's PJ Reilly re-elected Granard Municipal District Cathaoirleach

Cllr PJ Reilly has been re-elected Cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District.

The Abbeylara man was returned to the district's top table at the municipal area's annual general meeting yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

Cllr Reilly's reinstallation as Cathaoirleach was made all pertinent given the venue for yesterday's AGM was in the Fianna Fáil politician's home parish.

During his acceptance speech, Cllr Reilly underlined the importance municipal districts play in the workings of local democracy.

Evidence of this, he said, was in the numerous projects which had come on stream since their inception three years ago.

The meeting, which was observed by a number of local residents, saw Fine Gael's Micheál Carrigy elected to the position of Leas Cathaoirleach.

