Hazards at Rooskey bridge highlighted

Pedestrian hazards and the need to create a pedestrian foot bridge on Rooskey bridge was highlighted this week by Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy following a visit to the area by the Minister for Communications Denis Naughten.

“We have a chaotic situation on Rooskey bridge as a lorry and a van are unable to pass on the bridge and there are significant dangers posed to pedestrians using the bridge.

"Numerous heavy goods lorries use this bridge on a daily basis and pedestrians are really taking their lives in their hands crossing the bridge if a lorry and a van try to pass at the same time,” said Deputy Murphy.

A joint €1.6m plan between Leitrim County Council and Roscommon County Council had been put in place some years ago but the Department shelved it due to financial constraints.

Deputy Murphy suggested the possibility of building a pedestrian footbridge at Rooskey bridge as this would be a more cost effective solution, adding that local engineers and the Minister seemed to agree that this proposal could work.