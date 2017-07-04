Ballymahon Library to host official opening of Fleadh Cheoil Laighean 2017

The official opening of the Fleadh Cheoil Laighean 2017 will take place next Monday (July 10) at 8pm in Ballymahon Library.

Light refreshments will be served at the opening, followed by a traditional music session in Ronnie Nally's Bar from 9pm. All musicians and singers are welcome to take part.

This year's Fleadh Cheoil will run from Monday July 10 to Sunday July 16 and will have a packed programme of events, including poetry readings, workshops, heritage trails, commemorations, storytelling, Sean Nós dancing, competitions and lots of traditional music.

If you would like to attend the opening, RSVP to 0868211388.