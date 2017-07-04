Man on Granard crystal meth charge wants cash back

A Polish man charged in connection with the discovery of an alleged crystal meth lab in north Longford was also found in the possession of €3,500 in cash.

Thomasz Toczek, with an address at Carrickduff, Granard was remanded on continuing bail to a court sitting in September following an alleged incident on May 25 last.

He appeared before a recent sitting of Granard District Court charged with the possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine at the aforementioned address.

Inspector Declan Rock said gardai were still trying to ascertain the alleged value of the drugs seized, but said early indications suggested its street value would be on the more modest side.

“I don’t think it will be substantial,” he replied when asked by Judge Seamus Hughes as to its monetary value.

Defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said Mr Toczek would be seeking the return of €3,500 which she claimed was confiscated as a result of the incident.

“We have asked for the money to be returned as it has nothing to do with drugs at all,” said Ms Mimnagh.

The Longford solicitor also revealed both Mr Toszek and his partner were of limited means with “absolutely no income between them.”

Looking somewhat puzzled Judge Hughes asked, in light of Ms Mimnagh’s claims, how Mr Toszek managed to have such a large quantity of money in his possession.

Ms Mimnagh replied, saying the money was accumulated through an online gambling service.

“It came from Bet365,” she said, adding Mr Toszek’s winnings came courtesy of playing roulette.

Judge Hughes also asked how much Mr Toszek set aside of his own money to win the five figure sum.

“He (Mr Toczek) paid €20 and won €3,000,” she said.

“He obviously has a very serious gambling problem.”

Ms Mimnagh continued, revealing her client had a poor grasp of English.

A print out of Mr Toczek’s alleged betting activities was subsequently handed in to the judge which dated back to the end of March.

“I see a date here of March 29 and 11 entries and it looks like there is €500 involved.

“Did he make €500 (on that date),” asked the judge.

Judge Hughes directed these questions at Ms Mimnagh after a request was made to grant Mr Toczek free legal aid.

Judge Hughes said he intended deferring the request until Mr Toczek’s next appearance in court pending the submission of a credit card statement covering that period.