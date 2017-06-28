Commission considered moving 6,000 Longford people into Cavan-Monaghan constituency

The Constituency Commission is recommending no change in the number of TDs that will represent Longford/Westmeath in the next Dáil.

The Commission, however, revealed in their report that they considered transferring about 6,000 population in eighteen electoral divisions from county Longford to Cavan-Monaghan to give that constituency enough population to form a 5 seat constituency.

The report further explained, “This would also require the transfer of county Westmeath population of over 8,600 in nineteen electoral divisions from Meath West to Longford-Westmeath.

“This arrangement would restore the breach of the Westmeath county boundary but it would introduce a new breach of the Longford county boundary.

“Consequential transfers between Meath East and Meath West would be required to achieve acceptable variances in both these constituencies. Overall this arrangement was not acceptable to the Commission.

“The Commission decided to recommend no change to the Longford-Westmeath (4 seat) and Meath West (3 seat) constituencies.”

Other Recommendations

The counties of Cavan and Monaghan, with some population from the constituency of Meath East, should form the Cavan-Monaghan constituency which should become a 5 seat constituency. The rest of the constituency of Meath East should remain as a 3 seat constituency. The constituency of Louth (5 seat) should remain unchanged.

The constituency of Donegal (5 seat) should remain unchanged. The counties of Sligo and Leitrim with some population from south Donegal (with no change) and from county Roscommon should form the 4 seat Sligo-Leitrim constituency. The rest of the Roscommon-Galway constituency, with additional population from Galway East, should remain a 3 seat constituency. The rest of Galway East with some population from Galway West should remain a 3 seat constituency.

European Parliament constituencies



There should be no change to the 3 constituencies for the election of the 11 members of the European Parliament; Dublin (3 seat), Midlands-North-West (4 seat) and South (4 seat).