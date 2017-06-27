ICSA objected to gratuitously offensive nature of comments made by Longford farmer James Reynolds on social media

Following today's High Court dismissal of an application by Longford farmer Mr James Reynolds for an Interlocutory Injunction against the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA), the organisation released a statement, indicating that it objected to the gratuitously offensive nature of comments made on social media by Mr Reynolds.

The statement read;

"The High Court has today dismissed an application by Mr James Reynolds for an Interlocutory Injunction against ICSA. In so doing, the Interim Injunction granted to Mr Reynolds has now been set aside and full costs have been awarded to ICSA.



"The Hon Mr Justice Paul Gilligan held that ICSA acted in accordance with its constitution in removing Mr Reynolds from the association and thereby removing him as treasurer.



"The ICSA management committee had taken these steps because it determined that being deputy president of the National Party and acting as its spokesman could not be reconciled with also being the ICSA treasurer.



"ICSA also objected to the gratuitously offensive nature of comments made on social media by Mr Reynolds regarding the former Taoiseach, the EU Commissioner and other politicians.



"ICSA, as a lobbying organisation, will continue to fight for farmers with all political parties using the credibility it has built up over many years as a fair, neutral and determined advocate."

