Former Longford-Westmeath Sinn Féin candidate in stand-off with party over alleged 'bullying' claims

It remains unclear this week whether former Longford-Westmeath general election candidate Paul Hogan is still a member of Sinn Féin after the Athlone councillor accused the party of launching an “intense bullying” campaign against him.

In a lengthy statement released to local media on Monday, Cllr Hogan said he had fallen foul to a “spurious and unrelenting campaign of whispering and innuendo” since October 2015.

He said the onset of his “20 month ordeal” took place shortly after his break-up with a former partner during which he claims to have been subjected to a “kangaroo court”.

He said: “I documented all what happened to me detailing the kangaroo court, threats, intimidation, bullying, witch-hunts and whispering campaigns.”

He also alleged the party withdrew its support in the lead to last year's general election and claimed its disciplinary committee “refused” to deal with over 80 accusations of alleged bullying.

In reponse, Sinn Féin insisted its National Investigations Committee had dealt with all of Cllr Hogan's reported complaints and strongly rebuffed assertions it had withdrawn its support for the Westmeath councillor during the 2016 general election.

“Sinn Féin takes these matters extremely seriously.

“We are not involved in kangaroo courts and we reject this allegation in the strongest terms.”