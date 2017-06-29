Brazen thief steals car as owner pays for fuel at north Longford filling station

Gardaí have launched a manhunt for a brazen thief who stole a car from a north Longford filling station in broad daylight while its owner was attempting to pay for diesel, writes Liam Cosgrove.

The victim had just topped up her Audi A4 at around 1:30pm on Saturday at Kearney’s Filling Station in Granard and was in the process of paying for her fuel when the incident occurred.

It’s believed the owner of the 03-registered saloon had left the keys in its ignition, prompting the opportunist thief to strike.

Less than 24 hours after the incident, a Facebook post appealing for information was made public.

“My Audi A4 was stolen yesterday from Kearney's filling station Granard,” read the message.

“I put diesel in the car and went into pay for it and when I came out the car was gone.

“Apparently it took off at speed towards Edgeworthstown direction.

“If anyone see the car please let me or the Gardaí know.”

Gardaí, in the meantime, have launched a similar appeal.

They believe the culprit drove into Kearney’s forecourt at around the same time in a 01-registered car which had no tax or insurance.

That car has since been seized and is currently being examined by investigators.

Detectives are especially eager to speak to anyone who may have noticed the stolen car (03-LD-1841) travelling at speed in the Edgeworthstown direction on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station at (043) 6686512.