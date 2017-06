A large stretch of homes were without electricity in South Longford last Thursday as ESB experienced a fault along the line.

Homes from Ballymahon as far as Colehill and Newtowncashel were affected by the fault.

ESB workers were on the case and had the power back up and running within a couple of hours.

To keep up to date with any other electrical faults in your area, visit www.esb.ie/esb-networks/powercheck.