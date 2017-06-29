Abbeylara man lands plum accountancy role

Abbeylara native Ronan Kilbane has been appointed to Partner in Russell Brennan Keane Chartered Accountants.

A Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland, Ronan’s core expertise is with Charities and Not for Profit organisations, Credit Unions and Audit and Business advisory to SMEs.

Ronan leads RBK's specialist Charity and Not for Profit division in its Dublin Office.

He plays a key role in advisory work such as internal audit and governance reviews, audit succession planning and staff continuity to ensure increased efficiency and control is an integral part of the audit process.

Ronan is also responsible for a portfolio of Credit Union clients covering external audit, internal audit and Risk and compliance outsourced solutions.

Ronan is a regular speaker at RBK client events in both the Charity/Not for Profit and Credit Union sectors.

Fiona Murphy was also appointed Taxation Partner and RBK Managing Partner. David Gleeson said, “These appointments reflect the continued growth of the firm and demonstrate our commitment to delivering an excellent service to clients by investing in and developing talented people”.