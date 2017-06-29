Naughten to turn sod on Co Longford walkway development tomorrow

The sod will be turned on the development of a walkway around Corlea Bog and Trackway Visitor Centre this Friday, June 30 at 11am in Kenagh.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten TD along with Minister of State for the OPW, Kevin 'Boxer' Moran will be present for the ceremony.

The Corlea Amenity Walk project is a collaboration between Kenagh Co-op, Wetlands Heritage Ireland, Bord na Móna, Office of Public Works and Longford County Council.

The project aims to develop a walkway and tourist attraction around Corlea Bog and Trackway centre, which is a key element in the development of the Mid Shannon Wilderness Park.

At present a walkway is being constructed through 70 acres of cut away bog surrounding Corlea Trackway Centre.

This walkway will run through an area of bog which Bord na Móna are currently managing to return to a natural and semi wild condition.

This project when completed will provide Corlea and Longford with a total of 100 acre bog land park set within a natural setting of lake, bog and forest.

The area will also provide a very important refuge for wild animals, plants and birds.

Longford County Council are managing the funding and delivery of the project.

The new amenity walk will enhance the visitor offering at the Corlea Trackway Centre.

The tourism and economic potential of this project will secure jobs in the area in the future.