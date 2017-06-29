Autism awareness takes centre stage at St Michael's Boys National School, Longford

It was all about autism awareness and understanding in St Michael’s Boy’s National School, St Mel’s Road, Longford recently as students and teachers were present for a short talk delivered by Irish Autism Action’s, Niall Murphy.

Irish Autism Action have a programme with Musgraves, whereby they are providing some autism awareness talks to students and or staff around the country.

The talk itself is about the unique individuality of people with ASD. IAA has also delivered these talks to many schools outside of the Musgrave programme and it has been consistently well received, followed by a short but interesting Q&A.

St Michael’s BNS held a series of events over Wednesday and Thursday, June 14 & 15, including a walk and cake sale organised by Ms Denise Murray. All proceeds from the events will be donated to Irish Autism Action.

Niall Murphy said, “We are very grateful for the wonderful support and generosity of all involved at St Michael’s BNS.”

He added, “As a charity, that does not receive government funding, donations like these are vital to help us continue the important work we do. Irish Autism Action are committed to being part of a solution to make things better for the autism community at large.

“Our Helpline continues to receive calls on a diverse range of issues, and plays a valuable role in guiding the people who call us for help. Our Autism Friendly initiative continues to identify new partners, working in partnership with them to make Ireland, a society that understands Autism.”

Nora Horan, Principal St Michael’s BNS, said, “We were delighted to be in a position this year to help raise funds for Irish Autism Action.

“We raised €564 in total over the two days. I would like to thank Denise Murray, Mairtin O'Muiri and the boys in 6th class for organising and running such fantastic events.

“Also, a huge thank you to all the boys and their parents for donating such a great amount of money.

“We would like to thank Davis SuperValu, O'Hehirs Bakery and Jessie's Bakery for donating delicious cakes to the school.”