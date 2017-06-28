Longford retailers targeted by CNP fraud

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) and Retail Excellence have joined forces to help prevent a recent spike in ‘Card Not Present’ CNP fraud, which occurs when a payment card is not physically presented during a phone or online transaction.

Retailers are being targeted by CNP fraud but consumers are also vulnerable because most CNP fraud involves the use of payment card details that have been compromised and obtained through skimming, hacking, email phishing, telephone solicitations or other unlawful methods.