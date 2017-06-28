Longford man denies dangerous driving charge

A man who was stopped by gardaí and later charged with dangerous driving has indicated his intention to plead not guilty.

Dragemir Jovic, 3 Legion Terrace, Longford had been due to appear before a recent sitting of Longford District Court.

He was charged with the alleged offence at Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford on January 3, 2016 along with a series of other road traffic offences.

They included no insurance, driving without a licence as well as failure to produce both documents.

When the case was called however, defence solicitor Brid Mimnagh said she would be seeking a hearing date.

“Two issues have arisen here,” she told the Judge.

“He (Mr Jovic) says he never received any fixed charge notice and I have asked the Gardaí to confirm it themselves.”

Ms Mimnagh added she also had been instructed by her client to submit a not guilty plea to the charge of dangerous driving.

“I will also be defending the dangerous driving charge,” she maintained.

Judge Seamus Hughes pencilled the case in for hearing on September 15 while a legal aid application was reserved.