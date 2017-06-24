Deaths in Longford - Saturday June 24, 2017

The death occurred on Friday, June 23, 2017 of Bridgid BRADY (née Prunty) Rhyne, Killoe, Co Longford,

Predeceased by her husband Tim, son Seamus and daughter Rena, Bridgid died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family in her 94th year.

She will be dearly missed by her son Joe and daughter-in-law Rose, daughters Margaret (Boston) and Bridie (Cavan), sons-in-law Tony and Gerry, sister Rita Quinn (Athlone), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Bridgid's remains will be reposing at her home in Rhyne, Killoe on Saturday, June 24 from 12-9pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, June 25 in St Oliver's Church, Cullyfad at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Family time on Sunday morning please.

Kathleen DREW (née Masterson) Newtownforbes, Longford / Achill Sound, Mayo



The death has occurred of Kathleen Drew (nee Masterson), Newtownforbes, Co Longford and formerly of Shraheens, Achill Sound, Co Mayo at the Midwest Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Reposing at Sweeney’s Funeral Home, Achill Sound on Sunday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of Our Lady Immaculate, Achill.

Mass on Monday, June 26 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Glencoe Cemetery.

House private please.



Joseph Anthony (Joe) HOURICAN Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony (Joe) Hourican, Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock at St Christopher’s Hospice, London.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers P.J., John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Patricia ‘Patsy’ O'Byrne (née Balfe), Mullaghavorneen, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 20 of Patricia (Patsy) O'Byrne (nee Balfe), (ex NT), Mullaghavorneen, Longford surrounded by her loving family and in the loving care of the staff of the Beacon Hospital.

Predeceased by her loving husband Rory and her brother Joe. Patricia will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons Finian, Eoghan and Rory, daughter Nuala, brothers Rev. Canon George and Owen, sisters Lilly, Sheila, Teresa and Maeve, daughters-in-law Karen and Senga, son-in-law Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Anna, Tom, Aodán, Darragh, Connor and Etan, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection in St Mel's Cathedral on Friday, June 23 at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association / Longford Hospice. House private please. I lionta Dé go gcastar sinn.

Mary ‘Molly’ Carling (née Galligan), Aughaconey, Ballinagh, Cavan / Carrickaboy, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, June 15 of Mary ‘Molly’ Carling (née Galligan), England and formerly Aughaconey, Ballinagh, Cavan / Carrickaboy, Cavan. Predeceased by her Granddaughter Marieka, sisters Kathleen Kiernan and Nan Shannon and brother Henry. Sadly missed by her loving son Tony, daughter in law Phillipine, grand daughter, grandson in law, great grandson, sisters Elizabeth Galligan Virginia and Teresa Reilly Kells, Nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Sunday, June 25 in St Matthew’s Church Drumavaddy at 12:30pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. “May She Rest In Peace”

Mary Bernadette ‘Maureen’ Shields (née McMahon), Dromore West, Sligo / Rooskey, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Mary Bernadette (known as Maureen) Shields née McMahon, peacefully at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and late of Dromore West, Co Sligo and Dartford, Kent, England.

Remains will repose at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, Kesh Road, Enniskillen on Friday, June 23 from 5pm until 8pm and on Saturday, June 24 from 9am until 11am with removal at 11.30am to arrive in Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery, Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, Co Fermanagh.

Danny McGourty, Eskaroon, Dunderry, Navan, Meath / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 20 of Danny McGourty, Eskaroon, Dunderry, Navan, Co Meath and formerly Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Noreen, Doney and John Joe and devoted granddad of Daniel, Conor, Sinead and Danny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Sandra and Bernadette, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Peggy and Noreen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, June 22 and Friday June 23 from 3pm to 9pm (both days). Removal on Saturday morning, June 24 to the Church of the Assumption, Dunderry arriving for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private on Saturday morning. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.