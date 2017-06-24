Killasonna NS celebrates 125 years this weekend

Mass will take place at 3pm at the school and this will be followed by a performance by award winning magician Fred Corvenio who will entertain the children.

An opportunity for past-pupils, parents and friends of the school to meet up and chat together will also be provided for and a plaque at the front wall of the school will be unveiled and blessed.

“This plaque commemorates the members of a very successful tug-of-war team from the locality who were champions in the 1930s,” a very proud principal, Patricia Kilduff told the Leader.

“The children are currently involved in an exciting project with the assistance of Creative Longford; during the year they familiarised themselves with local folklore, stories and accounts from the Dúchas School's Collection.

“The stories were collected by Mrs Gavigan, former principal and pupils of the school from the 1937-1938 school year.”

Meanwhile, Heather Brett who is a well known poet and artist completed workshops with the children where they designed a mural that would give an artistic impression of those stories.

“The mural is now being completed by the children with Heather's guidance,” added Ms Kilduff before pointing out that the wall art will also include well known local features such as Toneen Bridge and the monastery stones as well as many images from the folklore tales.

“On the day of our celebration, people are very welcome to call to the school to meet and remember.

“There will be a voluntary contribution at the gate to help cover costs.”