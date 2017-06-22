Large ESB fault in south Longford

ESB have reported a large electricity fault in the Longford area.

Houses in Ballymahon and surrounding areas have been affected, with outages reaching as far as Taghshinny and Colehill in one direction, and Darogue and Foighe in the other directions.

Homes in Newtowncashel are also experiencing outages.

On Twitter, ESB has apologised for the large "fault".

We have a large fault in the #Longford area updates shortly on https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY Apologies — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) June 22, 2017

The ESB has mapped the faults on their website, which will be updated in real time as faults are repaired. Click here for updates.