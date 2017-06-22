'He was a very, very nice person'-tributes paid to well respected Longford teacher killed in Thailand road crash

Tributes are being paid this afternoon to Longford man John Malone who was tragically killed following a car accident in Thailand earlier this week.

Thirty-nine-year-old Mr Malone passed away as a result of an incident in the Southeast Asian country's Chang Roi province on Tuesday night.

Mr Malone had been a well respected member of his local community, largely owing to his involvement in teaching English to local students for the past three years.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is aware of the incident and is offering consular assistance to the family.

Longford town based Cllr Gerry Warnock said Mr Malone would be fondly remembered by many of his friends and neighbours back home.

"He was a very, very nice person who came from a decent Longford family," said Cllr Warnock.

For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.