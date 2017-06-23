Edgeworthstown Festival buzzing with buskers and Honda 50s this weekend

With senior and junior competitions taking place from 2pm on Saturday, participants from the 32 counties of Ireland will descend on the mid Longford town for what is widely believed, will be a fantastic weekend’s entertainment and fun.

There are currently over 40 competitors entered into the various competitions and not only that but Edgeworthstown is also planning to set a Guinness World record with a very special endeavour on Sunday next.

Organiser Frank Greene says everyone is excited about the weekend which will also see local band 4DegreesWest along side other Longford acts take to the streets on Sunday for lots of street entertainment once again.

The Guinness World record act is going to be hilarious, Mr Greene adds.

“We are going for the Guinness World record for the most number of Honda 50s singing ‘My Little Honda 50’in Edgeworthstown this weekend and what laughs we are all going to have,” he continued.

“Honda 50s will be coming from the midlands and beyond to try and set this record; there is no world record in this particular event, so we here in Edgeworthstown plan to set one!”

There will also be plenty of entertainment for the children along the Green in the heart of the town and organiser’s are very confident that the Busking festival will be an event that the whole family can enjoy.

“Edgeworthstown will be buzzing with fun, music and song this weekend and it will be a festival that the whole family can look forward to and enjoy,” concluded Mr Greene.