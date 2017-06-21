Longford man dies in road accident in northern Thailand
The Department of Foreign Affairs are providing consular assistance to the family of a man, originally from Longford, who has died in a road accident in Thailand.
The 39-year-old man has been teaching English in Thailand for the last number of years.
It's understood that he lost his life after he was involved in a road traffic accident in the Chang Roi province in northern Thailand last night (Tuesday, June 20).
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on