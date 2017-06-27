Down Memory Lane in Longford: Young emigrants are like carpet beggars

The Irish Government were accused of treating our young emigrants “like carpet baggers” by Cllr Tony Carberry at the last meeting of Longford Urban Council when members were asked to support a Notice of Motion from Kilrush UDC deploring the plight of illegal emigrants to the United States.

“No country has the right to make carpet baggers out of its young people” said Cllr Carberry. “It is easy for the Government to say that unemployment figures are falling when they are exporting every young person in the country”.