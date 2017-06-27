Naughten attends Medusa launch in Longford

‘Medusa’ was officially unveiled to the Irish rural broadband market during an event at Viewmount House, Longford last week.

Barry Wilson, Eurona Ireland, explained, “We at Eurona Ireland are the first in the country to deploy Medusa, and are currently running field-trials.”

Minister Denis Naughten also attended the launch.

Mr Wilson explained that ‘Medusa’ is Cambium Networks latest-generation flagship transmitter product, capable of higher throughput than LTE, servicing the rural market.

He added, “We have experienced very positive results, with extremely low latency and capable of delivering download speeds in excess of 50Mb.

“We view ‘Medusa’ as the product which will allow us to compete successfully, in this region of counties’ Cavan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Longford.”

Mr Wilson concluded, “The much-discussed National Broadband Plan is doubtless going to be rolled out to the remainder of the 400,000+ premises at some time in the future, but in the meantime, we at Eurona Ireland, through our Medusa transmitter can deliver a state-of-the-art internet service to this region.”