Longford's best pint of Guinness revealed

Longford's best pint of Guinness has been revealed, following a poll on the Longford Leader website, which saw almost 40,000 people cast their vote for their favourite pub in the county.

And we have a result, with Creegan's Bar in Bunlahy coming out on top. With 10% of the overall votes, Creegan's just narrowly beat Skelly's Bar in Ballymahon. The south Longford pub had 9.5% of the votes when polls closed.

In third place was popular Longford town pub, Tally Ho, with 8% of the votes.

Joint fourth place was taken by Clarke's Bar in Lanesboro, and Begley's in Killoe, both of which brought in 7% of votes.

For more on this story and to see the full list of pubs nominated, along with photos, see www.longfordleader.ie.