Lanesboro man allegedly found with bag of cocaine

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act had his case adjourned to later this month so that he could be present for the hearing.

Gerry McDonagh, 6 Cluain Aire, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon, who did not appear before Judge Seamus Hughes was charged with having unlawful possession of cocaine at Ballinalee Road, Longford on August 25, 2016.

Garda Hanley, Longford Garda Station, said in his evidence to the court that it was approximately 1:30am on the date in question when he stopped a car on the Ballinalee Road in Longford town.

He added, “the defendant was a front seat passenger in the car”.

Meanwhile the court went on to hear that the defendant was subsequently searched by gardaí and found to have a bag of cocaine in his possession.

“Mr McDonagh admitted that the bag was his and it was for personal use,” continued Garda Hanley before pointing out that the defendant said there was approximately €40 worth of the drug in the bag at the time of the incident.

Counsel for the defendant, Frank Gearty said his client was currently in Dublin and it would be necessary to adjourn proceedings so that the defendant could be located.

“He would need to present,” added Mr Gearty.

Judge Hughes allowed the solicitor’s request and the matter was adjourned until June 27 next.