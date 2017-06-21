Clondra properties to feature at upcoming Allsop auction

Twenty residential units located in Clondra and worth in excess of €500,000 are expected to go under the virtual hammer in less than two weeks time.

The largest Allsop Online Auction to date – featuring 273 residential and commercial properties with reserves totalling more than €51m – is taking place over the course of July 5-6.

One of the more intriguing lots, certainly from a Longford perspective, is the inclusion of 20 properties at The Mill, Clondra, Co Longford.

Billed as a multi family investment, its portfolio provides for 15 apartments as well as five houses, ranging in size from 68 sq m (734 sq ft) to 178 sq m (1,915 sq ft).

Auctioneering personnel hope the added appeal of development lands extending to approximately 1.78 hectares (4.4 acres) will entice strong interest from prospective suitors.

Its reserve range of €520,000-€530,000 is also among the more modest of large scale investment opportunities to feature in its latest catalogue of domestic properties.

Organisers believe the auction's residential directory, made up of 187 lots reserved at more than €24m, will also be of interest to investors, particularly the 18 multi-unit properties on offer, which includes the 20 units at Clondra.

“We’re very pleased to bring such a strong catalogue to the market,” said Director Richard O'Neill.

“There is substantial demand for property at our online auctions at present, and such a wide selection of investment and development opportunities will hopefully go some way to satisfy that demand.

“A development site in Deansgrange and an investment and development site in Harold’s Cross headline the commercial selection.

“The residential catalogue offers no less than 18 multi-unit properties for investors to consider. There is also a broad mix of buy-to-let investments, and opportunities for owner occupiers.”