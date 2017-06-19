Longford town's Richmond Street to be closed for two days this week

One of Longford town's busiest roads will be closed during business hours for two days this week to facilitate roadworks.

Richmond Street will be closed to traffic from 8:30am to 5:30pm tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday to allow what have been described as "emergency works" to be undertaken at the Longford Arms Hotel.

In a statement, Longford County Council said signed local diversion routes will be in place and in the interest of road safety, motorists are requested to "heed all signs and to follow the detours."

The Leader has contacted the Council asking it to elaborate on its understanding of the term 'emergency works' but at the time of writing no response had been made available.