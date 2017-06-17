Drove in excess of speed limit in Longford

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Road Traffic Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

Derek Swaris, 31 Templemichael Terrace, Longford who did not appear before Judge Seamus Hughes was charged with exceeding the speed limit by driving at 88 km/h in a 60 km/h zone at Laughill, Kenagh on October 22, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Bláithín Moran of Longford Garda Station said that on the date in question, local gardaí had established a speed detection unit in the area and during operation discovered the defendant driving in excess of the speed limit when he was detected driving at 88 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The defendant's solicitor John Quinn then told Judge Hughes that his client was unable to appear before the court in respect of the matter because he was working and was not in a position to take time off for the court appearance.

Meanwhile, following his deliberations on the case, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him €250 in respect of the matter before him.

The defendant was subsequently afforded three months to pay the fine.