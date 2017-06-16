Arrest made in Longford child abuse investigation
Man in 60's to appear in court this morning ; alleged offences occurred in Longford town between 2000 and 2008
An arrest has been made in Longford child abuse investigation.
Gardaí at Longford investigating allegations of child abuse that occurred in Longford town between the years 2000 and 2008 have made an arrest.
The arrested man (early 60s) was arrested in Longford town and is due to appear before Granard District Court which is sitting in Longford this morning, Friday, June 16.
He will be charged in relation to this investigation.
