Longford community groups in line for €170k CLÁR cash boost

Voluntary organisations across the county are toasting the arrival of close to €170,000 in state funding this afternoon under the Government's CLÁR programme.

Office of Public Works Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran made the announcement earlier today, saying the investment would go a long way towards supporting rural communities across Longford.

One of the biggest allocations, or €45,000 in total, is to go to Newtownforbes Tidy Towns for the construction and upgrading of footpaths which adjoin various community facilities.

Another €19,000 is ring-fenced for Colmcille Community Centre to provide car parking facilities with over €15,500 going towards Edgeworthstown District Development Association for similarly designated works.

Other notable recipients include Ballymahon Tidy Towns as they look to carry out improvements to a local boat club area.

A few miles down the road, in nearby Abbeyshrule, Tidy Towns organisers are to secure monies for works at Newcastle Park car park as well as an aquaduct amenity area.

Both bodies are to receive sums of €25,500 and €36,550 respectively.

Mr Moran said the funding streams handed out would help underpin several small scale capital projects in areas that have experienced significant levels of depopulation.

"CLÁR is a very important programme for communities in remote parts of rural Ireland and its benefit cannot be underestimated as it is all about improving the lives of people who go about their daily lives," said the Longford-Westmeath TD.

Details of the latest round of government backed funding comes barely two weeks after €83,000 was distributed to various groups across Longford under the same programme.

For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.