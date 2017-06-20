DJ raises Cloontuskert NS Green Flag

This week, Cloontuskert NS received and raised its seventh Green Flag for Global Citizenship – Litter and Waste.

The special guest at Thursday's flag raising ceremony was Lanesboro native and 2FM’s Breakfast Republic Presenter Keith Walsh.

All the children have been working extremely hard over the past two years to achieve this flag.

To celebrate their Green Flag, the children performed a selection of songs, recitals and dance.

The children played the ‘Smarty Pants’ quiz with Keith where the questions were based on his knowledge of the local area. And the pupils are delighted to announce that he did very well on the quiz!

The children also had a Q&A session with the DJ where they learned a lot about working in radio, working with his co – presenters, Bernard & Jen (RTE’s Bridgette & Eamon) and what time he gets up at to present the early morning breakfast show.