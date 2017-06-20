Longford link to FAI Benetti deal

The prospect of seeing the likes of Irish soccer stars Robbie Brady, John O’Shea et al decked out in tailored suits over the coming months is something which has come in for wholesome praise locally.

Spirit Clothing, like dozens of other Benetti Menswear stockists, had reason to smile more than most at last week’s announcement by the FAI of its agreement with the Irish firm to become its official tailor.

A proud and successful distributor of the trendy menswear line, Spirit Clothing has suited and booted more than its fair share of fashion conscious young males in its time.

But it’s confirmation of the newly announced partnership with Benetti which has got the Dublin Street store in a tizzy.

“It’s great to see,” said the store's Peter Dolan.

“It’s fantastic to see an Irish company doing well and you can’t get much better than the Irish football team.”

The sponsorship, which was launched by Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill at Aviva Stadium, will see the Irish brand exclusively design and supply casual and formal wear to Republic of Ireland men's senior team until 2020.

Established in 1999, Benetti have grown to be a desired product supplying approximately 140 menswear independent accounts across Ireland. It is now one of the country's most recognised menswear labels.

John Delaney, FAI CEO, said: "We are delighted to announce this link-up with Benetti, who are an established and respected brand in the Irish market.

“We look forward to working with such a popular brand for the years to come."

They were sentiments Benetti spokesperson Serena Farrell was quick to endorse.

"To partner with the Republic of Ireland teams is the perfect fit for us. As a 100% Irish brand, Benetti will take pride in ensuring that the squads look well off the pitch for the next three years as they represent their country."