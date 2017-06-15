Calls to limit heavy traffic on south Longford bridge dashed

Longford County Council has ruled out re-introducing a weight restriction at a bridge close to the proposed Center Parcs site in Ballymahon, writes Liam Cosgrove.

Fine Gael Cllr Colm Murray championed the cause for the re-establishment of weight constraints at Newcastle Bridge in Ballymahon.

Cllr Murray said his reasoning was based on concerns some locals had over traffic along the main Toom to Forgney road.

The Kenagh based representative was keen to stress however that the anxieties were ones not linked to traffic going in and out of the Center Parcs site at Newcastle Wood.

“The last time there had to be work done on the bridge it was closed for nine months and it caused a lot of disruption,” he contended.

Cllr Mick Cahill said Cllr Murray's calls were legitimate, warning nonetheless of the importance to uphold the interests of those involved in the wider agricultural sector.

“There was an issue before but we don't want to stop the local farmer going across (the bridge),” he advised.

“We just need to be careful but it (weight restriction) would be very appropriate.”

Area engineer Alan Slattery poured cold water on the proposal however, saying an inspection carried out found any weight stipulations to the bridge would have a “negative impact” on local agricultural traffic.