WEATHER: It's going to be a scorcher in Longford at the weekend

Longford people can properly break out the barbecues this weekend as Met Éireann is forecasting some very warm and pleasant conditions.

The rest of this week is set to remain dry but humid in many areas, but high pressure is expected to prevail on Saturday morning, bringing with it warm and dry weather with highest temperatures of 24 degrees.

Sunday is said to be even hotter when temperatures could reach as high as 26 degrees with widespread bright and sunny spells throughout the country.

Warm weather will continue into next week but a little drizzle and rain is forecast for Monday.

